The UNLV Rebels (5-1) have an MWC matchup with the Colorado State Rams (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is UNLV vs. Colorado State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 39, Colorado State 28

UNLV 39, Colorado State 28 UNLV has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Rebels have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Colorado State has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Rams have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +225 or more by bookmakers this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (-7)



UNLV (-7) UNLV has five wins in five games versus the spread this year.

The Rebels have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Against the spread, Colorado State is 3-2-0 this season.

The Rams have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (61.5)



Over (61.5) UNLV and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 61.5 points four times this season.

This season, three of Colorado State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.

UNLV averages 37.5 points per game against Colorado State's 31, totaling seven points over the matchup's point total of 61.5.

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 58 53.2 Implied Total AVG 34 33 34.7 ATS Record 5-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 57 58.3 Implied Total AVG 33.8 33 34.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

