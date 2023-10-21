When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Tomas Tatar light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Tatar has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+

