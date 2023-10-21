The Colorado Avalanche, Samuel Girard among them, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Girard interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samuel Girard vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +195)

0.5 points (Over odds: +195) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Girard Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Girard has averaged 20:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Girard has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

Girard has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of four games this season, Girard has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Girard has an implied probability of 33.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Girard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Girard Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.