A pair of SEC teams square off when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Auburn Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-6.5) 56.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-6.5) 55.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Auburn has won two games against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Ole Miss & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Auburn To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

