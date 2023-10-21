Big Sky opponents match up when the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) and the Northern Colorado Bears (0-6) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Cal Poly is averaging 307.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 97th in the FCS. Defensively, the Mustangs rank 85th, giving up 376.9 yards per game. Northern Colorado has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 19th-worst in points (15.7 per game) and 10th-worst in points surrendered (36.8 per game).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Colorado vs. Cal Poly Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Northern Colorado vs. Cal Poly Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Cal Poly 319.3 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.1 (66th) 494.8 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.9 (104th) 127.8 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 66.0 (125th) 191.5 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.1 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon leads Northern Colorado with 1,058 yards on 117-of-196 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

David Afari has rushed for 422 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Darius Stewart has collected 235 yards (on 48 attempts) with one touchdown.

Blake Haggerty's 238 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson has put together a 201-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 18 targets.

Brayden Munroe's five receptions (on five targets) have netted him 117 yards (19.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard has racked up 1,083 yards (154.7 ypg) on 87-of-146 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Mark Biggins has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 163 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Aiden Ramos has carried the ball 41 times for 137 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem's 348 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 22 catches and four touchdowns.

Evan Burkhart has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Giancarlo Woods has been the target of 26 passes and compiled 26 receptions for 247 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cal Poly or Northern Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.