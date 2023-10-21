Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Cal Poly Mustangs and Northern Colorado Bears match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Mustangs. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northern Colorado vs. Cal Poly Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cal Poly (-6.2) 52.5 Cal Poly 29, Northern Colorado 23

Week 8 Big Sky Predictions

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bears and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times last year.

Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, nine of Mustangs games hit the over.

Bears vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal Poly 19.7 40.0 23.8 25.8 14.3 59.0 Northern Colorado 15.7 36.8 13.7 30.3 17.7 43.3

