Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

MacKinnon has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 6.8 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

