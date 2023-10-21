Should you wager on Miles Wood to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Wood scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

