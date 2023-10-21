The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Fredrik Olofsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 24 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.