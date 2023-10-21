The Colorado Avalanche, including Devon Toews, will be in action Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to wager on Toews' props? Here is some information to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Toews has averaged 23:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Toews has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Toews has a point in three games this year through four games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of four contests this season, Toews has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Toews hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Toews has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toews Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

