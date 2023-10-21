For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Devon Toews a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Toews scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Toews has no points on the power play.

Toews averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

