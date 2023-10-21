Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Custer County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Custer County, Colorado this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Custer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Custer County High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 21
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.