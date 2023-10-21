A pair of MWC teams square off when the UNLV Rebels (5-1) face off against the Colorado State Rams (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 64.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Colorado State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM UNLV (-7.5) 64.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UNLV (-7.5) 63.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Colorado State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Colorado State has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

UNLV has covered in each of its five games with a spread this season.

The Rebels have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the MWC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

