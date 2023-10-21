Colorado State vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of MWC teams square off when the UNLV Rebels (5-1) face off against the Colorado State Rams (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 64.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado State vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Colorado State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-7.5)
|64.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-7.5)
|63.5
|-330
|+260
Colorado State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Colorado State has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- UNLV has covered in each of its five games with a spread this season.
- The Rebels have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the MWC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
