The UNLV Rebels (5-1) host an MWC battle against the Colorado State Rams (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV sports the 78th-ranked defense this year (26.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 14th-best with 37.5 points per game. Colorado State has not been getting things done on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 462.3 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, putting up 423.5 total yards per contest (46th-ranked).

Colorado State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Colorado State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Colorado State UNLV 423.5 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.2 (77th) 462.3 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.7 (82nd) 70.2 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.0 (8th) 353.3 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.2 (107th) 16 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 14 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (6th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has racked up 1,944 yards (324.0 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has rushed for 146 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Kobe Johnson has run for 128 yards across 44 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tory Horton has totaled 58 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 690 (115.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 79 times and has six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has put up a 497-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 39 passes on 59 targets.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 20 catches (on 36 targets) have netted him 301 yards (50.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 958 yards (159.7 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 147 rushing yards on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has 327 rushing yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 297 yards (49.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Ricky White's 483 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 31 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 21 passes for 206 yards (34.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie's 11 catches have yielded 128 yards.

