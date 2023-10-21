In the game between the UNLV Rebels and Colorado State Rams on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Rebels to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Colorado State vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-7) Over (61.5) UNLV 39, Colorado State 28

Week 8 MWC Predictions

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Rams.

The Rams' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

All Rams five game with a set total have hit the over.

The average point total for the Colorado State this year is 3.7 points less than this game's over/under.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Rebels have five wins in five games against the spread this year.

UNLV has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

There have been four Rebels games (out of five) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 6.4 more than the average point total for UNLV games this season.

Rams vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 37.5 26.8 42.7 23.7 32.3 30.0 Colorado State 31.0 35.0 32.0 33.3 30.0 36.7

