Fans watching from Colorado will have their eyes on the Air Force Falcons versus the Navy Midshipmen, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 8 college football schedule.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-9.5)

Click here for a full Air Force/Navy preview

Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UNLV (-7)

Northern Colorado Bears at Cal Poly Mustangs

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium

Alex G. Spanos Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!