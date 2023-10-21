The Colorado Avalanche (4-0) will aim to prolong a four-game win streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at home on Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-135) Hurricanes (+115) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

In the 29 games the Avalanche were the moneyline favorite a season ago they posted a 20-9 win-loss record.

When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or stronger last season, Colorado put together a 17-9 record (winning 65.4% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 57.4% to win.

A total of 45 Colorado games last season went over Saturday's total of 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 262 (15th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado put up last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 chances.

The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.

Colorado scored six shorthanded goals last season (21st among all NHL teams).

The Avalanche killed 79.03% of opponent power plays, the 17th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Avalanche had the 27th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 46.7%.

Colorado scored on 10% of its shots (17th in league).

The Avalanche secured six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

