Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Colorado Avalanche (4-0) host the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO. The Avalanche have won four straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final tally of Avalanche 5, Hurricanes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche had a 51-24-7 record overall, with a 15-8-23 record in contests that required overtime, last season.
- Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.
- Colorado scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (3-11-2 record, eight points).
- The Avalanche scored more than two goals in 60 games (48-9-3, 99 points).
- In the 37 games when Colorado recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 23-11-3 record (49 points).
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).
- The Avalanche's opponent had more shots in 34 games last season. The Avalanche went 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|6th
|24.52%
|Power Play %
|19.76%
|20th
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.38%
|2nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.