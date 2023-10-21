The Colorado Avalanche (4-0) are home favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2, +115 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday starts at 9:00 PM ET from Ball Arena on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Avalanche Moneyline Hurricanes Moneyline Total BetMGM -135 +115 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Only one of Colorado's four games has finished with more than 6 goals.

The Avalanche won all four games when they were it's been a moneyline favorite this season.

The Hurricanes have not been the underdog this season.

Colorado has had three games with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.

Carolina has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +115.

