Alabama vs. Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our computer model predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will defeat the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Tennessee (+8.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Alabama 27, Tennessee 22
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.
- Against the spread, the Crimson Tide are 4-3-0 this year.
- In games it has played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2.
- There have been four Crimson Tide games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
- Alabama games have had an average of 51.4 points this season, 3.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Tennessee Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Volunteers based on the moneyline is 27.8%.
- The Volunteers' ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.
- In theVolunteers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
- The average point total for Tennessee this season is 9.8 points higher than this game's over/under.
Crimson Tide vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|30.1
|16.0
|32.0
|18.0
|27.7
|13.3
|Tennessee
|33.5
|17.0
|34.0
|15.0
|16.0
|29.0
