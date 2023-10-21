The No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) and the sixth-ranked run defense will visit the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) and the fifth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Midshipmen are 10.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 34.5 points for this matchup.

Air Force has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (17th-best with 37.0 points per game) and scoring defense (ninth-best with 14.7 points allowed per game) this season. Navy's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 20.3 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 50th with 23.0 points surrendered per contest.

Air Force vs. Navy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Air Force vs Navy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -10.5 -105 -115 34.5 -105 -115 -400 +300

Air Force Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Falcons' offense fail to produce, ranking -19-worst in the FBS in total yards (439.3 total yards per game). They rank 29th defensively (300.7 total yards allowed per game).

The Falcons rank 50th in the FBS with 19.0 points per game allowed on defense over the previous three contests, but they've really been finding success on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 12th-best with 42.7 points per game during that time frame.

The last three games have seen Air Force's passing offense fail to produce, ranking -123-worst in the FBS in passing yards (91.7 per game). It ranks 89th defensively (191.0 passing yards allowed per game).

Offensively, the Falcons have been getting it done over the previous three contests, generating 347.7 rushing yards per game (second-best). They rank 62nd over the last three games on the defensive side of the ball (109.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force's ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In Air Force's four games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Air Force has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Air Force has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Falcons have an 80.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 497 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Jared Roznos has hauled in nine receptions for 279 yards (46.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Cade Harris has caught two passes for 82 yards (13.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brandon Engel has a total of 46 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two throws.

PJ Ramsey has collected 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 5.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Alec Mock is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 34 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Trey Taylor leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 28 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

