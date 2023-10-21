The No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) meet at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Air Force has the 55th-ranked offense this year (412.2 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking third-best with just 240 yards allowed per game. Navy's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 20.3 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 50th with 23 points ceded per contest.

Air Force vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Air Force vs. Navy Key Statistics

Air Force Navy 412.2 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335 (117th) 240 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (48th) 334.2 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.7 (5th) 78 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.3 (132nd) 4 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 497 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Jared Roznos has hauled in nine catches for 279 yards (46.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Cade Harris has hauled in two receptions totaling 82 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brandon Engel has a total of 46 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two passes.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has put up 426 passing yards, or 71 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.9% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 27.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Alex Tecza has run for 503 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Dabe Fofana has been given 54 carries and totaled 229 yards with one touchdown.

Eli Heidenreich's 156 receiving yards (26 yards per game) lead the team. He has four catches on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has put up a 146-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 10 targets.

Nathan Kent has racked up 77 reciving yards (12.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

