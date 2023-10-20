The Week 8 college football slate includes three games with Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State

Week 8 Southland Results

SE Louisiana 37 Northwestern State 20

  • Pregame Favorite: SE Louisiana (-12.5)
  • Pregame Total: 51.5

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Passing: Zachary Clement (12-for-18, 192 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Deantre Jackson (6 ATT, 119 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Darius Lewis (6 TAR, 6 REC, 109 YDS)

Northwestern State Leaders

  • Passing: Tyler Vander Waal (27-for-43, 249 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kolbe Burrell (11 ATT, 49 YDS)
  • Receiving: T.J. Johnson (3 TAR, 3 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Northwestern StateSE Louisiana
396Total Yards539
299Passing Yards320
97Rushing Yards219
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 8 Southland Games

Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Cowboy Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

