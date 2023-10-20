Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:13 PM MDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Pueblo County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Rye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Rye, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Custer County High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 21
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
