In Elbert County, Colorado, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Arapahoe County
  • Larimer County
  • Montezuma County
  • Broomfield County
  • Alamosa County
  • El Paso County
  • Weld County
  • Jefferson County
  • Denver County
  • Adams County

    • Elbert County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    South Park High School at Simla High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Simla, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Kiowa High School at Cheraw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 21
    • Location: Cheraw, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.