Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cheyenne County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Cheyenne County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Cheyenne County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Kit Carson High School at Bethune High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Bethune, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Cheyenne Wells High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on October 21
- Location: Cheyenne Wells, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.