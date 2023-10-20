The field is getting smaller at the Erste Bank Open, with Alexander Zverev in a quarterfinal versus Andrey Rublev. Zverev's odds to win it all at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle are +450, second-best in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Erste Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Zverev at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zverev's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 27 (at 11:30 AM ET), Zverev will meet Rublev, after beating Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-4 in the last round.

Zverev is listed at -125 to win his next match against Rublev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Zverev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Zverev Stats

Zverev beat No. 18-ranked Norrie 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to make the .

In 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zverev has gone 50-21 and has won two titles.

Zverev has won one tournament over the past year on hard courts, with a record of 25-12 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Zverev has played 71 matches and 25.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Zverev has played 37 matches over the past year, and 27.1 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Zverev has won 83.2% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Zverev has claimed 23.1% of his return games and 82.8% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.