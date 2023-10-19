The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen among them, face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Johansen in that upcoming Avalanche-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Johansen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Johansen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Johansen averaged 10:34 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

He had a goal in 11 of 55 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen had an assist in a game 15 times last season in 55 games played, including multiple assists once.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansen has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansen Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23

The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 30th-ranked goal differential at -97.

