Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Thursday at Ball Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on MacKinnon interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -125)

1.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 71 games last season, MacKinnon had a plus-minus rating of +29, and averaged 19:48 on the ice.

He had a goal in 33 of 71 games last season, with multiple goals in eight of them.

MacKinnon had an assist in 45 of 71 games last season, with multiple assists in 18 of them.

He has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23

The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 30th-ranked goal differential at -97.

