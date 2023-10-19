Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Morgan County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Morgan County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Holy Family High School at Fort Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Fort Morgan, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Weldon Valley High School at Peetz High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Peetz, CO
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wiggins High School at Limon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Limon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
