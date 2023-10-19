Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Rantanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Rantanen had a plus-minus of +15, and averaged 22:13 on the ice.

In 41 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and 11 of those games included multiple goals.

In 36 of 82 games last season, Rantanen had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23

The Blackhawks ranked 28th in goals against, giving up 299 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 30th-ranked goal differential at -97.

