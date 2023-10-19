Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Larimer County, Colorado this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • Conference: Longs Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Wellington High School at Platte Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Kersey, CO
    • Conference: Patriot
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Collins High School at Poudre High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • Conference: Front Range
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Windsor High School at Loveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairview High School at Fossil Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • Conference: Front Range
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

