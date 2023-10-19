Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Larimer County, Colorado this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wellington High School at Platte Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Kersey, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Collins High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
