Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Larimer County, Colorado this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19

Location: Loveland, CO

Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wellington High School at Platte Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

Location: Kersey, CO

Conference: Patriot

Patriot How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Collins High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Loveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Fossil Ridge High School