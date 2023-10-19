Looking to catch this week's high school football games in El Paso County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Alamosa County
  • Conejos County

    • El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Manitou Springs High School at La Junta High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: La Junta, CO
    • Conference: Tri-Peaks
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Discovery Canyon High School at Canon City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Canon City, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Pueblo, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Widefield High School at Centaurus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Lafayette, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rampart High School at Vista Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Colorado Springs, CO
    • Conference: Pikes Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Air Academy High School at Falcon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Falcon, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.