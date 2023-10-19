Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in El Paso County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Manitou Springs High School at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: La Junta, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery Canyon High School at Canon City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Canon City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Widefield High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rampart High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Pikes Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Air Academy High School at Falcon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Falcon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
