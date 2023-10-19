Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you reside in Denver County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Frederick High School at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Denver East High School at Westminster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie View High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Thomas Jefferson High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 21
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
