Cale Makar will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Thursday at Ball Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Makar available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Cale Makar vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Makar Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 60 games last season, Makar had a plus-minus of +16, and averaged 19:32 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 15 times last season over 60 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

In 34 of 60 games last season, Makar had an assist -- and 11 of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in league action.

Their goal differential (-97) ranked 30th in the league.

