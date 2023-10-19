Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Blackhawks on October 19, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Colorado Avalanche-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Ball Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has five points (three goals, two assists) and plays an average of 21:27 per game.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|2
|2
|4
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Cale Makar is another of Colorado's top contributors through three games, with two goals and two assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
Nathan MacKinnon's three points this season have come via one goal and two assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|14
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|2
|3
|4
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Connor Bedard is a key piece of the offense for Chicago with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Penguins
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
