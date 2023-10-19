Entering a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2), the Colorado Avalanche (3-0) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 at Ball Arena.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.

Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Chicago conceded 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-350) Blackhawks (+280) 6.5

