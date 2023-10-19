The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Adams County, Colorado this week, we've got the information.

    • Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Brighton High School at Rangeview High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • Conference: East Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Skyview High School at Evergreen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Evergreen, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bennett High School at Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Gilcrest, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Regis Jesuit High School at Legend High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Parker, CO
    • Conference: Continental
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smoky Hill High School at Eaglecrest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Centennial, CO
    • Conference: Centennial
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County School District

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Golden High School at Adams City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Commerce City, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Denver East High School at Westminster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Westminster, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jefferson High School at Strasburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Strasburg, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grandview High School at Cherokee Trail High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • Conference: Centennial
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prairie View High School at Mullen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

