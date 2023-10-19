Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Adams County, Colorado this week, we've got the information.
Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brighton High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bennett High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Gilcrest, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Parker, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smoky Hill High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County School District
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Golden High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Westminster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Strasburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie View High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
