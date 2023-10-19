The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Adams County, Colorado this week, we've got the information.

Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brighton High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 19

6:30 PM MT on October 19 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Conference: East Metro

East Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at Evergreen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Bennett High School at Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Gilcrest, CO

Gilcrest, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Legend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Smoky Hill High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County School District

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Golden High School at Adams City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Westminster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Strasburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Strasburg, CO

Strasburg, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie View High School at Mullen High School