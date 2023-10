The soccer lineup on Tuesday is not one to miss. The contests include North Macedonia squaring off against Armenia in a Men's International Soccer Friendlies match.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: North Macedonia vs Armenia

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Estonia vs Thailand

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Finland vs Kazakhstan

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Albania vs Bulgaria

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: England vs Italy

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Serbia vs Montenegro

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Northern Ireland vs Slovenia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Malta vs Ukraine

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Lithuania vs Hungary

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: San Marino vs Denmark

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: France vs Scotland

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 2:47 PM ET

2:47 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying: Morocco vs Liberia

League: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying

2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Rutgers vs Penn State

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boston University vs Yale

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!