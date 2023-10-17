The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Johansen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Johansen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Johansen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 55 games last season, Johansen averaged 10:34 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

He had a goal in 11 of 55 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen had an assist in 15 of 55 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Johansen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johansen Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

They had the league's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

