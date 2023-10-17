Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Rantanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Rantanen averaged 22:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.

He had a goal in 41 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in 11 of them.

In 36 of 82 games last season, Rantanen had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 41.7% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

The Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.

