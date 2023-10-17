Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Does a bet on Drouin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drouin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Drouin averaged 13:18 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -18.

In two of 58 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Drouin had an assist in 21 games last season out of 58 games played, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Drouin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Drouin Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

The Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.