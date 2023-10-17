Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Does a bet on Makar interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Cale Makar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Makar Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Makar's plus-minus last season was +16, in 19:32 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 15 of 60 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 34 of 60 games last season, Makar had an assist -- and 11 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 58.8% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

The Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.

