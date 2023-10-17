Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored four points in two games (two goals and two assists).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 14 0 0 0 3 at Kings Oct. 11 2 2 4 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar has two goals and one assist to total three points (1.5 per game).

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 14 1 0 1 5 at Kings Oct. 11 1 1 2 5

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Nathan MacKinnon has one goal and two assists for Colorado.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 14 0 0 0 14 at Kings Oct. 11 1 2 3 4

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Vince Dunn has scored zero goals (zero per game) and put up one assist (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with one total point (0.3 per game). He takes two shots per game, shooting 0%.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 2

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with one goal and zero assists.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Oct. 14 1 0 1 2 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 1

