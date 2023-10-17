Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Kraken on October 17, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored four points in two games (two goals and two assists).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|2
|2
|4
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Cale Makar has two goals and one assist to total three points (1.5 per game).
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Nathan MacKinnon has one goal and two assists for Colorado.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|14
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|2
|3
|4
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Vince Dunn has scored zero goals (zero per game) and put up one assist (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with one total point (0.3 per game). He takes two shots per game, shooting 0%.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with one goal and zero assists.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
