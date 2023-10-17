How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to see the Avalanche attempt to knock off the the Kraken on ESPN.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche recorded last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 261 power-play chances).
- The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken were fourth in the NHL in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
- The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the NHL.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.