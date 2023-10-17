The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to see the Avalanche attempt to knock off the the Kraken on ESPN.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche recorded last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 261 power-play chances).

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken were fourth in the NHL in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the NHL.

Kraken Key Players