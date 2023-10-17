Artturi Lehkonen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Does a wager on Lehkonen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Lehkonen averaged 15:57 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +8.

He had a goal in 17 games last season out of 64 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Lehkonen had an assist in 27 of 64 games last season, with multiple assists in three of them.

He has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lehkonen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

The Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

