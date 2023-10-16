Support your favorite local high school football team in Alamosa County, Colorado this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Alamosa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    TBD at Alamosa High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 16
    • Location: Alamosa, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Alamosa High School at Florence JR SR High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Florence, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Sangre De Cristo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Mosca, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

