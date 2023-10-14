Week 7 SWAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 7 of the college football slate included two games featuring SWAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State
Week 7 SWAC Results
Mississippi Valley State 42 UAPB 17
Mississippi Valley State Leaders
- Passing: Ty'Jarian Williams (19-for-29, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: DePhabian Fant (3 ATT, 59 YDS)
- Receiving: Cobie Bates (2 TAR, 2 REC, 70 YDS)
UAPB Leaders
- Passing: Chancellor Edwards (9-for-11, 72 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kierstan Rogers (10 ATT, 108 YDS)
- Receiving: Kenji Lewis (3 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Mississippi Valley State
|UAPB
|414
|Total Yards
|409
|265
|Passing Yards
|175
|149
|Rushing Yards
|234
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's SWAC Games
Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Simmons Bank Field
- TV Channel: HBCUGo
- Favorite: -
Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
