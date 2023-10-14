The Week 7 college football schedule features seven games involving schools from the CAA. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!