The Northern Colorado Bears (0-5) and the Sacramento State Hornets (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nottingham Field in a clash of Big Sky foes.

With 16.2 points per game (22nd-worst) and 40.0 points allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst), Northern Colorado has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. Sacramento State is generating 32.0 points per game on offense this season (29th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 23.8 points per game (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Sacramento State 316.8 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.0 (38th) 527.0 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.6 (39th) 138.4 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.0 (28th) 178.4 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.0 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has thrown for 801 yards (160.2 ypg) to lead Northern Colorado, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

David Afari has racked up 386 yards on 73 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Darius Stewart has run for 217 yards (43.4 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 80 yards in the passing game (on nine catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Blake Haggerty's team-high 196 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 26 targets) with one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 144 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 1,169 yards on 79-of-127 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 312 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has run for 240 yards across 54 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. He's chipped in with five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Jared Gipson has racked up 283 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Devin Gandy has recorded 246 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Carlos Hill has racked up 218 reciving yards (43.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

